Doncaster Knights pass Premiership audit but promotion looks out of reach

Knights have passed the Premiership promotion audit – unlike last season when they and eventual Championship champions Ealing Trailfinders were refused entry on the grounds of stadium capacity.

However, Steve Boden’s side need to win the league to secure a place in the top flight and they are virtually out of the title race with eight games of the season remaining.

Knights currently lie fifth in the Championship table, 23 points adrift of leaders Ealing – whose application for promotion has again been refused.

Castle Park, the home of Doncaster Knights. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

An RFU statement said: “Doncaster Knights have satisfied the Minimum Standards Criteria and are eligible for promotion to the Premiership at the end of season 2022/23.

"Castle Park has a licensed capacity of over 5,000, with planning permission to extend beyond 10,000.

"The club has also provided detailed information regarding the safety assurance process to be undertaken by their local authority.

“Ealing Trailfinders were not able to evidence the necessary licensed capacity, supported by a safety certificate or planning permission to achieve a capacity of over 10,000.

"Ealing Trailfinders are therefore not eligible for promotion to the Premiership at the end of season 2022/23.”

Knights, who finished runners-up to Ealing last season, submitted plans to double Castle Park’s capacity last summer which included proposals for new East and South stands.

Meanwhile, Knights ran in ten tries in a comfortable 66-12 win over London Scottish in the Championship Cup.

Knights, who top Pool 2, conclude their group fixtures at Bedford Blues on Saturday.

*Knights have launched walking rugby sessions for over-55s on Monday evenings (7pm) at Castle Park.

Sessions cost £2 per person.

*Doncaster Phoenix lost 59-32 at Heath in Regional 1 North East.

Third-placed Heath punished Phoenix for some defensive lapses to secure the points.