Doncaster Knights on the up ahead of Cambridge clash

Riding a three-game winning streak, Doncaster Knights are belatedly on the up in the RFU Championship.

The only team granted approval by the governing body to be eligible off the pitch for promotion to the Premiership, have spent much of the season being anything but that status on it.

Three weeks ago they languished in eighth-place in the 12-team second tier, but have since ripped off a three-game winning streak that began with a 20-18 victory over Ealing Trailfinders, the runaway leaders of the division, at Castle Park.

They followed that with a comprehensive 42-5 destruction of London Scottish – a revenge mission on the Exiles who had used their dual-registration deal with Premiership side Harlequins to inflict a bitter 12-0 defeat on the Knights on home soil earlier in the season – and a 41-32 win over their long-time second-tier rivals Bedford Blues last time out.

Sir Ian McGeechan and Doncaster Knights are on the up at last (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Up to sixth with seven games to go, the 26-point advantage Ealing have over Joe Ford and Sir Ian McGeechan’s team is probably too much to overhaul, but at least they can target something more achievable and respectable over the closing stretch, like second or third. Today brings a trip to Cambridge, who are three points adrift at the bottom and fighting for their lives.

For weeks, Rotherham Titans v Richmond had the look of potentially being a title decider in National One.

As it is, Richmond head to Clifton Lane for the penultimate game of the season, as good as promoted. They lead Rosslyn Park by 10 points with 10 points to play for.

Rotherham, three further points back have seen their promotion challenge fade with three away defeats in four games to Plymouth Albion, Rams and Blackheath, not that that should detract from a strong showing on their return to the third tier.