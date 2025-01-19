Doncaster Knights off target in agonising defeat to Coventry

Maliq Holden crossed for Doncaster Knights in the defeat at Coventry (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Doncaster Knights fell agonisingly short of a landmark comeback win at fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Coventry as two kicks at goal sailed wide.

A touchline conversion and a last-minute penalty from distance – either of which would have given them the win – both missed the target as Doncaster fell to a 24-23 defeat at Butts Park Arena.

Joe Ford’s team led 12-7 early in the first half through tries from Maliq Holden and Zack Kerr but Coventry scored two of their own in the space of 10 minutes to lead 21-12 at the break.

They stretched that to 24-12 with a penalty before Doncaster started inching their way back with two Russell Bennett penalties and then a try by Harry Davey with three minutes left that pulled them to within a point.

But from there, Bennett missed the two difficult kicks to leave Doncaster – who along with Coventry are the only two teams that comply with the Rugby Football Union’s minimum standards criteria to earn promotion to the Premiership – marooned in mid-table in the second tier, 11 points adrift of Coventry and 24 shy of leaders Ealing Trailfinders, despite the fact they are the only team to have beaten the leaders this season.