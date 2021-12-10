Doncaster Knights must be on their guard against lowly Nottingham

Winger Jack Spittle has been in good form for Knights this season. Photo: John Ashton

But it depends which Knights team turns up.

Will it be the one that recently toppled Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders so impressively? Or the one that lost to Cornish Pirates in rather disappointing fashion last weekend?

About the opposition

Last year saw Nottingham become one of seven teams in the Championship to go part time.

They have a formal partnership with Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers with co-operation on coaching resources and player opportunities.

This includes the dual-registration of several players to get valuable game-time.

Head-to-head

Knights beat Nottingham 29-24 at Castle Park last May.

The previous season saw Doncaster return home from Lady Bay without scoring a point in a 15-0 defeat in February 2020.

A month earlier Knights shaded a close game 16-15 at Castle Park.

Nottingham won twice at Castle Park during the 2018/19 campaign; 19-14 in the cup and 25-23 in the league.

Last time out

Nottingham reported four confirmed Covid-19 cases which meant their game against Jersey Reds was postponed last Friday.

Knights showed a disappointing lack of quality in their 29-7 defeat at Cornish Pirates.

Nottingham dangermen

Winger David Williams is Nottingham’s top try-scorer with five tries from eight games.

Hooker Jake Farnworth is second and centre Charlie Thacker is third.

Fly-half Sam Hollingsworth has a strike rate of 70 per cent, which places him in the top ten in the Championship.

Key stat

Nottingham have conceded 42 tries, 62 per cent of which have been conceded away.

These have predominantly been conceded across the field but 24 per cent have been conceded to wingers.

Key stat

Knights have the unenviable statistic of scoring the least amount of bonus points (two).

Even bottom side London Scottish have scored three and they have only won one game and scored just over 17 points per game.

Verdict

This could very well be a close game with plenty of tries.

Knights have scored more tries and points than Nottingham although the Green and Whites have played a game less.

Nottingham have had an extra week to prepare which could also have a bearing on the game.

Other fixtures