Knights secured a bonus-point 24-12 win over London Scottish in Round 2 last weekend thanks to tries from Will Yarnell, academy starlet Tom Parkin and George Roberts, who scored twice.

Steve Boden also handed a debut to another academy player, Will Metcalfe, as his side followed up on their 22-7 win over Coventry in Round 1 at the start of the month.

They currently top the Pool B table ahead of the last of the first three-game block.

Doncaster Knights host Bedford Blues at Castle Park this weekend.

Bedford beat Coventry 27-21 last week to register their first points in the competition.

They boast the Championship’s highest points-scorer, Will Maisey, in their ranks.

He scored five penalties and made one conversion as Bedford overcame his former club despite scoring just two tries to Coventry’s three.