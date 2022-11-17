Doncaster Knights look to continue Championship Cup winning streak against Bedford Blues
Doncaster Knights will be hoping to continue their 100 per cent record in the Championship Cup when they take on Bedford Blues.
Knights secured a bonus-point 24-12 win over London Scottish in Round 2 last weekend thanks to tries from Will Yarnell, academy starlet Tom Parkin and George Roberts, who scored twice.
Steve Boden also handed a debut to another academy player, Will Metcalfe, as his side followed up on their 22-7 win over Coventry in Round 1 at the start of the month.
They currently top the Pool B table ahead of the last of the first three-game block.
Bedford beat Coventry 27-21 last week to register their first points in the competition.
They boast the Championship’s highest points-scorer, Will Maisey, in their ranks.
He scored five penalties and made one conversion as Bedford overcame his former club despite scoring just two tries to Coventry’s three.
Knights dispatched Bedford at Castle Park last month, winning 50-19, and have home advantage once again on Saturday.