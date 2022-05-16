Doncaster Knights lock Josh Peters joins Newcastle Falcons

Peters, 26, arrived at Castle Park from French Nationale side Stade Dijonnais in July 2021.

The second row becomes the second Knights player to earn a move to the Premiership following captain Sam Graham’s switch to Northampton Saints.

Knights said on their official website: “Featuring in the Knights lock-paring in 18 out of 20 league games this season, along with three Championship Cup appearances, Josh has been a safe pair of hands at copious lineouts and his power in a maul or over a breakdown have been valuable on many occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Peters. Picture: John Ashton

“A unique character to have amongst the squad, Josh has thoroughly immersed himself in the Knights culture and so, his teammates are delighted for him to have the opportunity to take the step up to the Premiership for next season.

“We wish Josh all the very best in the Premiership and look forward to welcoming him back to Castle Park as a supporter in the future.”

Peters said: “My time at Doncaster Knights has been the best year of my career. I have learned so much from the coaches throughout the season and have met the best bunch of boys ever.”

Meanwhile, Knights have confirmed that academy graduate Will Holling will remain at the club next season.

The 24-year-old hooker scored five tries in eight league and cup appearances during the 2021/22 campaign.