Doncaster Knights line up ground-share but it's not where you might think
Doncaster Knights have reportedly lined up a possible ground-share arrangement should they win the Championship – but it won’t be the Eco-Power Stadium.
It is understood Knights will propose a short-term tenancy at Craven Park, the home of rugby league side Hull Kingston Rovers, in the event of them winning the second tier title.
The Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster RLFC, is unavailable due to it being a venue for the Rugby League World Cup in October, according to reports.
Knights and Ealing Trailfinders – whose title fate will be decided on the pitch this weekend – have been blocked from being promoted to the Premiership for not meeting the RFU’s minimum standards criteria.
Their applications to be promoted were rejected on the grounds that their stadiums do not have the required capacity of at least 10,001.
Knights and Ealing have both said they will appeal against the ruling if they finish top of the Championship.
Knights believe they can increase the capacity of their Castle Park home, through temporary seating, in time for the start of the 2022/23 season.
The club also said in a statement earlier this month that ‘a stand-by ground is now available should unexpected delays occur’.
The RFU’s ruling was met with widespread condemnation by rugby fans across the country who complained of a ‘closed shop’ and a ‘failure to grow the game’.
Top of the table Ealing go into this weekend’s final round of fixtures knowing that victory at home to Richmond on Saturday would seal the title.
Knights will be champions if they win their game at Nottingham on Friday night and Ealing lose.