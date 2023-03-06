Knights currently have 12 would-be starting players on the treatment table at Castle Park and fell to sixth in the RFU Championship following their latest defeat, a 48-25 reverse at Bedford last week.

The narrative around their campaign, at least from the outside looking in, is one of underachievement after they finished second and third in their last two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Boden disagrees. He said: “Everyone was saying we were the best team in the world last season but I didn’t listen to that.

Doncaster Knights head coach Steve Boden. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"At the moment we are sixth, have qualified for the Championship Cup semi-final and lost once at home this season.

"I’m always asked about the Premiership and it would be lovely to play there but people have been trying to put words into our mouths. It’s not what we are talking about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The departure of head physio Karl Blenkin to Doncaster Rovers has not helped matters.

Boden said: “The injuries were there when Karl was here. Him leaving halfway through the season has been a huge detriment to us as a club.

"It’s something I haven’t come across that much in sport before. He got an opportunity to go to Rovers and wanted to take it.

"You don’t want to keep people that don’t want to be here. It’s been even worse timing because Karl left when we have got an injury list as long as our arm, which is when you need people the most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boden claimed his side has suffered the equivalent of four seasons worth of injuries this term, with the vast majority of them unavoidable.

He added: “We have got two physios at the moment and they are probably in at the deep end.

"But next year we will probably have a really experienced number two physio because of the work they are doing this season.

"We have just got to stick together at the moment, it’s not all doom and gloom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning for next term is already under way and some players have been told they will not be kept on as things stand.

Boden said: “There’s lads that are getting opportunities to play and I wouldn’t say they are taking them.

"For two-and-a-half games out of our last four we have probably been out-enthused and outworked, it’s something that’s got to be addressed.

"There’s guys that will move on and they are being told nice and early so they can plan their life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Life may not get easier any time soon for Knights, who take on big-spending Jersey Reds in second at Castle Park this weekend.

Boden said: “They are a huge side. They are massively well resourced and have a ginormous squad with a lot of talent.

"We have got to play a brand of rugby that’s going to excite people. We can’t get into an arm wrestle with them, it will be like Land of the Giants.”

There is the possibility of silverware to look forward to in May, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boden said: “By the time the semi-final comes round we are hoping we will have a healthy squad.