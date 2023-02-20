Doncaster Knights keep Championship Cup hopes alive with late rally against Bedford

Rhys Tait’s last-minute converted try secured a 42-42 draw at Goldington Road after Knights had trailed 28-7 in the first half.

Combined with the try bonus-point, that was enough to see Steve Boden’s side progress to the semi-final stages alongside Cornish Pirates, Ealing Trailfinders and Jersey Reds.

Alex Dolly enjoyed a perfect afternoon in front of the posts for Knights with five conversions.

Sam Olver and Rhy Tait both crossed the line twice for the visitors with John Kelly also on the scoresheet.

Kinights were awarded a penalty try in the second half, which resulted in a yellow card for Bedford’s Monty Royston.