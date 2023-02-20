News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Knights keep Championship Cup hopes alive with late rally against Bedford

Doncaster Knights kept their Championship Cup hopes alive with a late rally against Bedford.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 3:23pm

Rhys Tait’s last-minute converted try secured a 42-42 draw at Goldington Road after Knights had trailed 28-7 in the first half.

Combined with the try bonus-point, that was enough to see Steve Boden’s side progress to the semi-final stages alongside Cornish Pirates, Ealing Trailfinders and Jersey Reds.

Alex Dolly enjoyed a perfect afternoon in front of the posts for Knights with five conversions.

Sam Olver and Rhy Tait both crossed the line twice for the visitors with John Kelly also on the scoresheet.

Kinights were awarded a penalty try in the second half, which resulted in a yellow card for Bedford’s Monty Royston.

Bedford had secured a bonus point with just 32 minutes played as they raced into a three-score lead, only to find themselves pegged back at the death.

