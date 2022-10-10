Doncaster Knights impress in seven-try win over Bedford Blues

Knights’ victory saw them climb up to fourth in the Championship table with three wins from five games.

The seven tries to three win against one of the in-form teams was timely because their next contest – at Jersey Reds a week on Friday – will be one of the toughest matches of the entire campaign.

The second-placed Reds have won all their five games and lie just one point behind leaders Ealing Trailfinders.

John Kelly scores his second try. Picture: Tony Johnson

So the outstanding and aggressive form revealed by Doncaster’s pack against Bedford was precisely what was required as the Knights begin their preparations for Jersey.

Indeed, all the seven tries were scored by forwards – two by number eight John Kelly, successfully switching from the second row, and one each for flankers Jared Cardew and Thom Smith.

Other members of the pack were impressive too as lock Ehize Ehizode, starting a Championship game for the first time since joining from London Scottish, hooker George Edgson and his replacement Will Holling also smashed their way through in what became, surprisingly, a one-sided game.

Doncaster, in control at the interval with a 28-14 lead having scored four tries, were helped by the generosity of Bedford whose indiscipline was repeatedly shocking. Not only were four players given yellow cards but their penalty count kept on increasing rapidly as they conceded 21.

Connor Edwards slips his man. Picture: Tony Johnson

Knights’ power was, therefore, able to exploit Bedford’s understrength and, as the second half developed, they continued to gain sufficient ball in promising positions.

Edgson was driven over on 47 minutes, the rampaging Kelly crashed over for his second in the 66th, and, finally, in the last move in the 80th, Doncaster’s superior forwards won another line-out which benefited Holling.

The goal-kicking of fly half Sam Olver also stood out. He successfully struck six conversions and a penalty. Such accuracy will be needed in Jersey if Doncaster are to fly home with a memorable win from their next game.

Knights: Davey (Margetts 61), Simpson, R Smith, Edwards, Holden, Olver (Lloyd-Seed 70), Dolly (Green 66), Carlile (Pope 64), Edgson (Holling 62), Armstrong (Garside 58), Ehizode, Murphy (Mintern 66), T Smith, Cardew (Segrin 53), Kelly.

Bedford: Hendy (Worley 67), French, Grayson (Tapley 71), Le Bourgeois, Adamson, Maisey, Day (Garside 61), Conway (Holsey 65), Hughes (Fields 46), Barrett (Prowse 46), Williams, Onojaife, Taylor, Arthur, Uru.