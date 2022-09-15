Doncaster Knights hoping to get off the mark at Hartpury

They are hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s 29-10 opening weekend defeat at reigning champions Ealing Trailfinders.

Steve Boden’s side played well in the first half and trailled by only one point at the break.

But they gave away possession too often through inaccurate kicking for territory in the second half and were comfortably beaten in the end.

Picture: John Ashton

Overall, though, it was not a thrashing by big-spending Trailfinders in their own back yard and it will probably be the Knights’ toughest game of the season. There was plenty to be encouraged about.

Hartpury mix youth with experience and have excellent links with Premiership side Gloucester Rugby.

The close relationship between the two has seen a number of dual-registered players, all of whom are current or recently departed Hartpury students, pulling on the red and black Hartpury jersey as well as the Cherry and Whites strip.

Last weekend they went to the Wirral to play Championship newcomers Caldy and returned 22-33 bonus point winners.

All five Hartpury tries were scored as a result of the power of their forwards, while centre Joseph Jenkins was the standout player.

Last season the Knights returned the 15-20 victors from Hartpury but only won by one point in the corresponding fixture at Castle Park (11-10) in atrocious weather conditions.