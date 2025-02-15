Doncaster Knights hope to finish Premiership Cup campaign on a high

Alex Dolly

Doncaster Knights scrum-half Alex Dolly hopes another victory to close out the Premiership Cup campaign today can send the South Yorkshire side back into the Championship campaign armed with the ‘winning habit’.

Knights recorded one of the better results of the Sir Ian McGeechan-Joe Ford tenure last week when beating Premiership side Sale over in Manchester.

They return to Castle Park today to face a Caldy side they have beaten twice in league and cup this season.

Dolly said: “It’s massive, winning is a habit so if we can take this win or we can put a performance in that gets us a win, we’ve then got that three, four week block where camp is in a good place, morale is high and we go flying into Ealing when we return.”

Doncaster can still qualify for the quarter-finals if they take a five-point win and Newcastle beat Sale and other results go their way.

“The mathematical equation will sort itself out so we need to go out there and put our best performance in,” said Dolly.