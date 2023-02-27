News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Knights head back to Bedford in RFU Championship

Doncaster Knights again travel to Bedford as they return to league action on Friday night.

By Steve Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 11:19am
Sam Olver kicks for goal against Bedford earlier this season. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Knights enjoyed a free weekend last week after their last-gasp draw at Goldington Road secured a Championship Cup semi-final spot a fortnight ago.

Steve Boden’s side could leapfrog Bedford into fourth spot with a win and will be buoyed by their two previous wins over the Blues this term.

Knights have been drawn away to Ealing Trailfinders in the Championship Cup semi-final.

The match will take place over the weekend of May 5 to 7.

Cornish Pirates will play Jersey Reds in the other semi-final, with the final taking place the following weekend.

That game will be held at the home ground of the club with the best playing record in the semi-finals.

