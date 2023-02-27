Doncaster Knights head back to Bedford in RFU Championship
Doncaster Knights again travel to Bedford as they return to league action on Friday night.
Knights enjoyed a free weekend last week after their last-gasp draw at Goldington Road secured a Championship Cup semi-final spot a fortnight ago.
Steve Boden’s side could leapfrog Bedford into fourth spot with a win and will be buoyed by their two previous wins over the Blues this term.
Knights have been drawn away to Ealing Trailfinders in the Championship Cup semi-final.
The match will take place over the weekend of May 5 to 7.
Cornish Pirates will play Jersey Reds in the other semi-final, with the final taking place the following weekend.
That game will be held at the home ground of the club with the best playing record in the semi-finals.