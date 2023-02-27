Doncaster Knights head back to Bedford in RFU Championship

Sam Olver kicks for goal against Bedford earlier this season. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Knights enjoyed a free weekend last week after their last-gasp draw at Goldington Road secured a Championship Cup semi-final spot a fortnight ago.

Steve Boden’s side could leapfrog Bedford into fourth spot with a win and will be buoyed by their two previous wins over the Blues this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knights have been drawn away to Ealing Trailfinders in the Championship Cup semi-final.

The match will take place over the weekend of May 5 to 7.

Cornish Pirates will play Jersey Reds in the other semi-final, with the final taking place the following weekend.