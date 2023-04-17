Doncaster Knights had only themselves to blame for 14-13 defeat to Cornish Pirates

Without question, Knights should have beaten Pirates in a close battle.

They would have secured an urgently required win if a last-minute penalty attempt by scrum half Alex Dolly had been accurate.

With Pirates leading 14-13 after scoring two tries to the one by Knights’ winger Maliq Holden they were penalised, 45 metres from their posts.

Alex Dolly missed a penalty that could have won it at the end. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Dolly, who had already struck two penalties and a conversion but had missed a penalty on 50 minutes, was suddenly given the opportunity to seize what ought to have been Doncaster’s 10th league victory.

Sadly, his attempt veered wide of the Pirates’ posts.

The Cornish visitors, outplayed in terms of territory and possession in the second half, survived by a point when they should have lost.

Doncaster failed to score from several promising attacking positions and had only themselves to blame.

Knights lie sixth in the Championship table.

They travel to Caldy on Saturday before concluding their league campaign at home to title-chasing Ealing Trailfinders the following week.

