Doncaster Knights grind out cup win against Bedford Blues

So, after earlier wins against Coventry and London Scottish, the Knights’ run of good form in this competition has taken them to the top of Pool 2 on 15 points with three games remaining in this stage which resumes in February next year.

Doncaster now have a break of two weeks before the Championship restarts at Coventry in the league – a tough contest against a side that currently is higher in the table. The Midlands club are third on 25 points whereas the Knights are sixth on 21 points with four wins from seven matches.

One of the highlights of the cup win was a hat-trick of tries by hooker George Roberts, 24, now in his third season at Castle Park.

Knights director of rugby Steve Boden. Picture: Tony Johnson

The Welshman from Wrexham was driven over by Doncaster’s powerful forwards on 13, 18 and 42 minutes, his third try moving his team into a 22-17 lead in a highly competitive match.

“This is the first hat-trick in my professional career, so it was special, particularly as my family from Wrexham in North Wales were watching,” Roberts said.

“To be honest, I wasn’t thinking about the hat-trick, but rather to keep the scoreboard ticking over. We scored five well worked tries which were good team tries from which I benefitted.

“We had a bit of a rocket at half time, but it paid off, and now we’ve got bonus points from each game in the Cup and you can’t ask for more than that, and remember, one was away from home.”

Bedford, challenging opponents throughout and ones who reprieved Doncaster several times because they failed to take opportunities, scored first to lead 8-0 and then 17-12 until winger Maliq Holden scored an excellent try, running and sidestepping for 40 metres to shatter Bedford’s defence.

Level at 17-17 at half time, Doncaster needed to improve and responded accordingly.

Roberts added his third after Bedford were penalised, and while the Knights were under severe pressure on several occasions close to their line, their defence was robust and remained intact.

Late in the second half, the forwards again demonstrated their power when number eight, John Kelly, who has been in top form all season, charged over for the fifth try from a lineout

“A massive plus point for us was our tremendous defence,” explained coach Steve Boden.

“Bedford were up for it and this was the sort of game we’ve struggled to grind out, so the most pleasing thing was that we found a way to win.”

Knights: McBryde, Simpson, Margetts, Edwards, Holden (Lewis 78), Olver (Lloyd-Seed 78), Dolly (Yarnell 78), Owen (Pope 47), Roberts (Holling 65), Armstrong (Wilson 56), Mintern (Vukasinovic 60), Ehizode, Murphy, Cardew (Daly 54), Kelly.

Bedford: Le Bourgeois, Tapley, French, Elliott, Adamson (Petrozzi 60), Maisey, Day, Conway (Royston 61), Hughes (Fields 50), Hefferman (Dimen 61), Williams, Frost, Arthur, Rylands (Gradwick-Light 73), Uru.

