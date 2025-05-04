Doncaster Knights eye top four finish after landing eighth successive win

Doncaster Knights head coach Joe Ford. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Doncaster Knights won for an eighth game in a row, keeping alive their hopes of what for long periods of the season had looked an unlikely top-four finish.

Doncaster won 33-15 at Caldy on the back of a five-try performance that keeps them in sixth place, but now just three points off next Saturday’s Castle Park visitors Coventry, and 10 adrift of Bedford in second.

Ealing’s thumping 89-19 victory over Cambridge moved them to within one win of the title.

Joe Ford’s Knights didn’t have it all their own way in the first half at Caldy, despite Russell Bennett’s early score, collecting a high ball, kicking it over the defence and then running onto it to score.

Their second scored didn’t come until the 25th minute from George Roberts, with Alex Dolly converting, to put them back in front. At half-time it was 12-10 in the Knights’ favour with the next score key and it was Doncaster who got it through winger Jordan Olowofela.

Aidan Cross got the bonus-point securing fourth, before Rhys Tait sealed the win; Dolly converting all three.