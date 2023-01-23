Doncaster Knights end losing streak with victory at Richmond

This much-needed victory, their seventh in 13 league matches, moves Doncaster to fifth on 34 points.

Importantly after recent setbacks against Cornish Pirates and Hartpury, they should be full of confidence as they prepare for Saturday’s contest at Castle Park against Nottingham whose form so far – eight defeats in 12 games – has been surprisingly below par.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as impressive defence, Doncaster showed solid tenacity throughout as they overcame two Richmond leads of 14-7 and then 17-14 enabling them to claim four points against a highly competitive London club in a fluent and entertaining game.

Alex Dolly. Picture: Tony Johnson

With the Knights’ pack, in which Sam Hudson, Ehize Ehizode, Evan Mintern and Thom Smith stood out, winning plenty of ball, full-back Jack Metcalf, on his full Championship debut, demonstrated much skill to break through after only six minutes.

Pressure by the forwards resulted in the award of a penalty try on 50 minutes, and then Doncaster’s 20-17 lead was stretched and victory was guaranteed in the 78th as centre Connor Edwards shot over for the third following sustained attacks on Richmond’s line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster’s authority in a close game was improved by accurate goal kicking by scrum half, Alex Dolly, who put over two conversions and two essential penalties, one which levelled the score at 17 all and the second which provided a narrow lead.

Knights’ head coach Steve Boden was inevitably relieved and delighted to watch his squad recover strongly after consecutive losses:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very proud of the boys,” he said. “Our stubbornness in defence against a side who are tough to beat at home was outstanding.

"We showed physicality, our work rate was good and one of the big plus points was the success of the forwards in the line out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really pleased, and our new signing, Metcalf, a Yorkshire lad who’s been at Sale Sharks and Ealing Trailfinders and pleased to be back home, looked good. He saw his opportunity, took it and then finished well.”

Richmond: Atkins, O’Meara, Caddy, Kiernan, Kaye, Johnston, Stafford, Maguire, Vajner, Litchfield, Collingridge, Monson, Massey, Sayell, Bright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Knights: Metcalf, Simpson, R.Smith (Margetts 59), Edwards, Holden, Olver, Dolly (Green 79), Wayland, Holling (Edgson 79), Armstrong, Ehizode, Mintern, Sigren (Daly 58), Carew (T.Smith 52), Hudson.