Doncaster Knights confirm departure of assistant coach and announce pre-season friendly

Doncaster Knights assistant coach Nathan Smith has left the club.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 30th May 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:44 BST

In a statement, Knights said Smith “has chosen to explore other opportunities within rugby union”.

He joined the club in 2020 from Loughborough Students, where he had been lead coach.

Smith said: “I have really enjoyed my time coaching at Doncaster Knights, and I have been privileged to work with some highly motivated players and staff.

Assistant coach Nathan Smith has left Doncaster Knights.Assistant coach Nathan Smith has left Doncaster Knights.
“I would like to thank the club for providing me the opportunity to develop my coaching further, but feel it is now time for a new challenge.

"I wish the new squad all the best for the coming season.”

Smith had previously assisted Knights’ head coach Steve Boden at Yorkshire Carnegie.

He was also head coach at amateur side Ilkley.

Boden said: “I’d like to thank Nathan on behalf of the club for the effort he’s put in over the last three seasons.

"He’s been a highly motivated and respected coach by both staff and players. We wish him well on his next adventure within rugby – we’re sure he’ll make a success of it.”

His departure comes amid an overhaul at Knights following their sixth-placed finish in the RFU Championship last season.

Twenty players have since left the club.

Meanwhile, Boden’s new-look squad will travel to North Wales during pre-season to take on RGC 1404 in a friendly.

The match at Stadiwm CSM will take place on Saturday, August 19 (5:15pm kick-off).

