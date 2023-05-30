Doncaster Knights confirm departure of assistant coach and announce pre-season friendly

In a statement, Knights said Smith “has chosen to explore other opportunities within rugby union”.

He joined the club in 2020 from Loughborough Students, where he had been lead coach.

Smith said: “I have really enjoyed my time coaching at Doncaster Knights, and I have been privileged to work with some highly motivated players and staff.

“I would like to thank the club for providing me the opportunity to develop my coaching further, but feel it is now time for a new challenge.

"I wish the new squad all the best for the coming season.”

Smith had previously assisted Knights’ head coach Steve Boden at Yorkshire Carnegie.

He was also head coach at amateur side Ilkley.

Boden said: “I’d like to thank Nathan on behalf of the club for the effort he’s put in over the last three seasons.

"He’s been a highly motivated and respected coach by both staff and players. We wish him well on his next adventure within rugby – we’re sure he’ll make a success of it.”

His departure comes amid an overhaul at Knights following their sixth-placed finish in the RFU Championship last season.

Twenty players have since left the club.

Meanwhile, Boden’s new-look squad will travel to North Wales during pre-season to take on RGC 1404 in a friendly.