News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Doncaster Knights come off second best against high-flying Jersey

Doncaster Knights gave it their best shot but ultimately went down 24-52 at home to title-chasing Jersey.

By Guy Williams
Published 9th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST

Knights have now lost consecutive Championship games at home.

However, with two remaining league games at Castle Park against Cornish Pirates next week and then leaders Ealing Trailfinders, they should be optimistic of recovering some form.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beaten by eight tries to three by Jersey, who sit second in the league standings, Doncaster fought hard throughout.

Doncaster Knights head coach Steve Boden. Picture: Tony JohnsonDoncaster Knights head coach Steve Boden. Picture: Tony Johnson
Doncaster Knights head coach Steve Boden. Picture: Tony Johnson
Most Popular

But the Reds’ powerful forwards created too many promising positions from which they scored-four tries in each half.

A try after only 42 seconds by flanker Robbie Smith suggested Doncaster would produce a memorable performance but gradually Jersey gained control, scoring tries on 8, 13,18 and 26 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, sustained pressure by the Knights’ forwards resulted in a penalty try and when centre Joe Margetts’s try was converted by scrum half Alex Dolly, Doncaster’s chances grew as they were behind by only 28-24.

Sadly, although remaining competitive, they couldn’t build on this brief momentum.

Instead Jersey, who’ve lost only once in 19 league games, added four more tries as their pack proved to be too strong for Doncaster’s defence.

Doncaster’s season has been damaged by too many injuries but they remain sixth on 46 points with nine wins and 10 defeats.

JerseyDoncaster KnightsDoncasterCastle ParkEaling Trailfinders