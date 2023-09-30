Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roared on by a 2,175-strong crowd at Castle Park on Friday night, Knights took the lead twice early on after a super start and ran in no fewer than six tries against top-flight opposition to pick up a losing bonus point.

But they were let down by poor defensive work, particularly in the first half when Bristol, who featured eight Premiership regulars in their starting XV, scored five tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are really disappointed with it,” Boden told The Free Press.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Davey scores Doncaster Knights' first try during the Premiership Rugby Cup match against Bristol Bears at Castle Park (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

"To score 41 points at home and lose by 16 is something we don’t pride ourselves on.”

Bears went over with their first attack of the match with Boden left lamenting his side’s “soft” approach defensively.

"I don’t think they did anything flash, it was a really professional performance from them,” said Boden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m just disappointed because we scored some really good tries and gave a really good account of ourselves with the ball, just not without it.”

Harry Davey was at the double for Knights, scoring their first and final try.

Maliq Holden also scored on his 50th appearance for the club, while Tom Doughty, Conor Davidson and Ehize Ehizode also crossed the line.

"The way we attacked with the ball was great, there was some brilliant stuff there,” said Boden.

"We put them under a lot of pressure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knights travel to Northampton Saints, another Premiership side, in their final Pool match of the Premiership Cup next Sunday.

Four games into the season, Boden declared himself pleased with his new-look team’s progress, having brought in 19 players during the off-season following 20 departures.

"We haven’t got a consistent selection, we weren’t able to get pre-season,” he said.

"Tonight is the best we have been with the ball. We have been brilliant without the ball, so it’s been a role-reversal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We probably just need to put our game together a little bit and make sure we have got sides of the ball covered.

"But we are making some good strides. We are happy enough with certain sides of our game.”