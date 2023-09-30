News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Doncaster Knights chief Steve Boden gives his verdict on Bristol Bears Premiership Cup defeat

Steve Boden revealed he was “really disappointed” with Doncaster Knights in their 41-57 Premiership Cup defeat to Bristol Bears.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 30th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Roared on by a 2,175-strong crowd at Castle Park on Friday night, Knights took the lead twice early on after a super start and ran in no fewer than six tries against top-flight opposition to pick up a losing bonus point.

But they were let down by poor defensive work, particularly in the first half when Bristol, who featured eight Premiership regulars in their starting XV, scored five tries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are really disappointed with it,” Boden told The Free Press.

Harry Davey scores Doncaster Knights' first try during the Premiership Rugby Cup match against Bristol Bears at Castle Park (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).Harry Davey scores Doncaster Knights' first try during the Premiership Rugby Cup match against Bristol Bears at Castle Park (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).
Harry Davey scores Doncaster Knights' first try during the Premiership Rugby Cup match against Bristol Bears at Castle Park (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).
Most Popular

"To score 41 points at home and lose by 16 is something we don’t pride ourselves on.”

Bears went over with their first attack of the match with Boden left lamenting his side’s “soft” approach defensively.

"I don’t think they did anything flash, it was a really professional performance from them,” said Boden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m just disappointed because we scored some really good tries and gave a really good account of ourselves with the ball, just not without it.”

Harry Davey was at the double for Knights, scoring their first and final try.

Maliq Holden also scored on his 50th appearance for the club, while Tom Doughty, Conor Davidson and Ehize Ehizode also crossed the line.

"The way we attacked with the ball was great, there was some brilliant stuff there,” said Boden.

"We put them under a lot of pressure.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Knights travel to Northampton Saints, another Premiership side, in their final Pool match of the Premiership Cup next Sunday.

Four games into the season, Boden declared himself pleased with his new-look team’s progress, having brought in 19 players during the off-season following 20 departures.

"We haven’t got a consistent selection, we weren’t able to get pre-season,” he said.

"Tonight is the best we have been with the ball. We have been brilliant without the ball, so it’s been a role-reversal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We probably just need to put our game together a little bit and make sure we have got sides of the ball covered.

"But we are making some good strides. We are happy enough with certain sides of our game.”

Knights begin the 2023/24 Championship campaign at home to Hartpury on Saturday, 21 October.

Related topics:Doncaster KnightsSteve BodenBearsCastle ParkBristol