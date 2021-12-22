Doncaster Knights' Castle Park to host England U20s clash

Doncaster Knights' Castle Park home. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

England’s youngsters will face their Wales counterparts at the home of Doncaster Knights on Friday 25 February (7pm).

The Armthorpe Road venue has become a happy hunting ground for England Women over recent years and the Red Roses ran out comfortable winners against Scotland in their Six Nations tournament in April.

Knights president Steve Lloyd said: “I am delighted that an England U20s game will be played here at Castle Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is a great honour to host the age-grade side for their game against Wales in the 2022 U20 Six Nations.

"This will be a great event, not just for our club, but for the town and local area.

"It is an acknowledgement of the great facilities we have at Castle Park, and we are thrilled to be able to help promote the U20s.”

Alan Dickens’ 2021 Grand Slam winning side will start their 2022 campaign against Scotland in Edinburgh on February 4 before facing Italy in Treviso on February 11.

England’s other home game in the tournament against Ireland will be played at Saracens’ StoneX Stadium on March 12 before the final round of fixtures sees England tackle France in Perpignan on March 20.

“We’re pleased to be able to have our home games in two fantastic locations and know we’ll get incredible support from the venues and their regular rugby fans,” said head coach Dickens.

“Castle Park is an excellent facility and has hosted England Women with great success and no doubt they’ll do the same with the U20s.

“We’re really pleased the Championship is back to its usual playing window in February and March, in line with the men’s games.

“Many of the lads missed opportunities at U18 level, due to the pandemic, so for some of them this will be their first international experience. I’m sure they’ll enjoy every moment.

“Six Nations did a great job, in really challenging circumstances, to deliver the 2021 championship and we’re looking forward to playing in next year’s tournament.”