Doncaster Knights bounce back to thwart battling London Scottish

Doncaster Knights’ self-confidence improved considerably at Castle Park as they achieved their stated aim of recovering from the defeat in the last game at Coventry.

By earning a maximum of five Championship points as they overcame an enterprising London Scottish team 29-24, the Knights moved into second place in the league and now have 19 points following four victories from five matches.

This was the hardest of contests and Scottish never once looked what they are: bottom of the table, having lost all four games.

Indeed, for much of an excellent battle, the visitors played with much more conviction and authority, scoring three tries and led 24-17 on 70 minutes as it appeared that Doncaster would lose again.

George Simpson. Picture: Tony Johnson

However, in the climax, the Knights, just when it mattered most, created two scoring opportunities which clinched a much-needed result in their favour.

Adding to the earlier tries on 21 and 60 minutes by hooker Harri Morris and winger George Simpson, who touched down after a skilful and quick-thinking cross kick by fly half Sam Olver, Simpson shot through to complete a thrilling counter-attack to score in the corner for his second in the 72nd to cut the London Scottish lead to only 24-22.

Doncaster were now enjoying some decent possession and territory that had been prevented previously.

The match winning try on 79 minutes was the result of a clever 50:22 kick from full back Russell Bennett whose expertise set up a line-out close to the Scottish line.

Doncaster’s forwards sized the opportunity instantly. Number eight Jack Digby smashed his way over to grab a 27-24 advantage and with Bennett converting, the Knights now led 29-24.

They had, though, to survive some anxious moments because Scottish regained the ball, but when their final attack ended with a wild pass into touch, Doncaster knew they’d clung on to a narrow lead and what’s more had shown genuine character to bury the serious loss against Coventry.

“It was a big team performance and we got out of jail,” admitted Simpson who took both his try scoring chances intelligently.

“We were upset with the Coventry result and were really motivated for this match and determined to put in a performance and get the five points.

“We weren’t perfect against Scottish, but we found a way to win. We stuck to our system and got there in the end. Look, it’s nice to get on the score sheet, but all the credit for my tries should go to the forwards.

“I can’t take too much because the boys put me into space and I just did my job.”

Doncaster’s next challenge is this Sunday down in Penzance against Cornish Pirates, currently fifth in the Championship on 15 points with three wins in four games.

Doncaster Knights: Bennett, Simpson, Margetts, Edwards, Holden, Olver (McBryde 67), Fox (Dolly 63), Courtney (Davidson 45), Morris (Roberts 43), Thiede (Barrett 43), Ehizode, Hopkinson (Brown 45), Wilson, Tait (Smeaton 65), Digby.

London Scottish: Anderson, Mehson, Waghorn, McCallum, Brown (Slevin 58), Lloyd-Seed, Gjaltema (Kerins 65), Cave (Prior 58), Musk, Challenger (Hobson 61), Green, Browne, Ransom, Ingall (Marshall 62), Trenholm.