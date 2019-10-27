Doncaster Knights boss Clive Griffiths reacts to 27-0 defeat at Jersey

Clive Griffiths

The fact that both defeats have come against sides currently in the top four is of little consolation to Griffiths.

The Reds topped the table until Sunday’s Cornish Pirates-Newcastle clash but Griffiths preferred to reserve judgement on whether they will again finish in the top four.

“We made them look poor at times, especially in the first 25 minutes,” he said.

“Three of their tries came from close range and they only really opened us up once and that was in the build-up to their last try late on when we had two men in the sin-bin.

“We had all the pressure in the first half and had chances to score on several occasions.

“We defended well but we switched off from a line out, during what was probably their first time in our 22, and they scored a 40th minute try.

“They also converted a dubious injury-time penalty and we came in trailing 8-0 and I thought to myself ‘how did that happen?’

“The team talk at half time was to continue doing what we had been doing but to turn pressure into points and to go for goal whenever we got the chance.