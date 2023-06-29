News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Doncaster Knights begin new RFU Championship season at home to Hartpury

Doncaster Knights will begin the 2023/24 RFU Championship season at home to Hartpury on October 21.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:21 BST

Steve Boden’s side, who finished sixth in the second tier of English rugby union last season, conclude the campaign away to the same opponents on the weekend of May 25, 2024.

Boden is busy reshaping his squad after no fewer than 20 players moved on at the end of last term, with pre-season training already under way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new season will begin with the pool stages of the Premiership Cup, now featuring Championship clubs, on the weekend of September 8.

Doncaster Knights will begin the 23/24 season at home to Hartbury.Doncaster Knights will begin the 23/24 season at home to Hartbury.
Doncaster Knights will begin the 23/24 season at home to Hartbury.
Most Popular

Cambridge have replaced London Scottish in the Championship’s only team change for 23/24, with Knights making the journey south on the second weekend of the season.

A new play-off format for promotion to the Gallagher Premiership has also been introduced.

Taking place over two legs, the top-placed team in the Championship – provided it meets the minimum standards criteria – and the bottom side in the Premiership will go head-to-head at the end of the season for a place in the top flight the following year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Knights were deemed eligible for promotion last season – a year after their application was rejected – but fell some way short on the pitch amid a string of injuries to key players.

Despite that they still reached the Championship Cup semi-final and achieved a top-half finish.

Knights have frozen season ticket prices for 23/24, meaning fans will pay no more than £150 to watch Championship rugby at Castle Park next term, while under-16s will get free entry.

Related topics:Steve BodenDoncaster KnightsCambridgeCastle Park