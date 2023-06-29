Doncaster Knights begin new RFU Championship season at home to Hartpury
Steve Boden’s side, who finished sixth in the second tier of English rugby union last season, conclude the campaign away to the same opponents on the weekend of May 25, 2024.
Boden is busy reshaping his squad after no fewer than 20 players moved on at the end of last term, with pre-season training already under way.
The new season will begin with the pool stages of the Premiership Cup, now featuring Championship clubs, on the weekend of September 8.
Cambridge have replaced London Scottish in the Championship’s only team change for 23/24, with Knights making the journey south on the second weekend of the season.
A new play-off format for promotion to the Gallagher Premiership has also been introduced.
Taking place over two legs, the top-placed team in the Championship – provided it meets the minimum standards criteria – and the bottom side in the Premiership will go head-to-head at the end of the season for a place in the top flight the following year.
Knights were deemed eligible for promotion last season – a year after their application was rejected – but fell some way short on the pitch amid a string of injuries to key players.
Despite that they still reached the Championship Cup semi-final and achieved a top-half finish.
Knights have frozen season ticket prices for 23/24, meaning fans will pay no more than £150 to watch Championship rugby at Castle Park next term, while under-16s will get free entry.