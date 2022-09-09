Doncaster Knights and Doncaster RLFC matches to go ahead this weekend

Professional and grassroots football has been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But rugby union and rugby league games will be played after governing bodies took a different stance.

Players will wear black armbands and there will be a period of silence before all matches.

Doncaster Knights in action at Ealing Trailfinders last year. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Knights start their Championship campaign at Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday before Doncaster RLFC visit North Wales Crusaders in the Betfred League One play-offs on Sunday.

The Rugby Football Union said in a statement: “The overwhelming opinions shared so far within the game, are that teams and supporters want to come together to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be united in our grief as we express sorrow at her passing.

“Rugby, at its heart, is about community and bringing people together, in good times and in sad. Rugby clubs are a source of strength and support during times of uncertainty, and we hope that by enabling games and other rugby activity to go ahead this weekend, with families and friends congregating it will help us all to unite at this time of national mourning.

“We strongly encourage all those playing sport this weekend to respectfully pay tribute to The Queen by holding a minute’s silence ahead of all fixtures this weekend. This an opportunity for teams from different areas to join together in honouring and celebrating her life.”

The Rugby Football League said in a statement: “Following the publication of National Mourning Guidance, and consultation with Government, other sports and Rugby League stakeholders including clubs, the RFL can confirm that fixtures at all levels will go ahead this weekend.

“This will include the Betfred Super League Elimination Play-Off on Saturday, the remainder of the Betfred Championship programme following the postponement of the one match scheduled for Friday night, the Betfred League One Play-Offs, the Women’s Super League Shield Semi Finals and all community fixtures including Physical Disability Rugby League Finals Day.

“This has been a difficult decision – we have taken into account the desire expressed by players and clubs at community level to come together to share their grief, and to celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a former Patron of the Rugby Football League.