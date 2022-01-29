Doncaster Knights add Australian prop to bolster promotion push

Doncaster Knights head coach Steve Boden. Photo: John Ashton

Head coach Steve Boden, whose side entertain second tier rivals Ampthill at Castle Park this afternoon, has been looking to bolster his front-row options given a number of injuries in that department.

Loosehead Usher was part of the Australia Under 20s squad three years ago and joins from Queensland Cup club Western District Bulldogs.

He comes straight into Doncaster’s squad today as Boden’s second-placed side - who have won nine of their last ten games - look to keep the pressure on leaders Ealing Trailfinders.

“Liam’s come over as a young man who wants an opportunity on this side of the world and we see potential in him,” said Boden.

“He’s mobile for a loosehead prop. Getting used to northern hemisphere scrummaging will likely be his biggest challenge.

“But we’re looking forward to working with him and seeing him in a Doncaster Knights shirt.”

Usher is keen to make the most of his chance after agreeing to a deal until the end of the season.

“As a prop, I’ve always been interested in testing my abilities in English rugby conditions so, when Knights called, I knew I had to jump at the chance,” he said.

“I’m joining a successful group, so I’m just hoping to jump into it, add to the squad and hopefully help to maintain the positive trend for Doncaster.”

Knights, without a game last weekend, are aiming for a fifth successive win and looking to build on their excellent 35-19 success at title rivals Jersey Reds.

Boden has made changes with Ben Carlile coming in for Conor Davidson at loosehead, lock Josh Peters replacing Danny Drake, Guido Volpi taking Sam Hudson’s No6 spot and Harry Davey in for Maliq Holden on the wing.