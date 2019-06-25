Doncaster Knights' 2019/20 fixtures released
Doncaster Knights will start their 2019/20 Championship campaign away to Hartpury RFC.
Knights will travel to Gloucestershire on the weekend of October 11-13.
It is the fourth season in a row that Doncaster have started their league campaign on the road.
For the first time the season will start with three rounds of the Championship Cup.
Doncaster will begin at home to Hartpury on the weekend of September 20-22 before further group games at Newcastle Falcons and at home to Jersey.
Hartpury will also be Doncaster’s opponents on the final weekend of the season at Castle Park.
Knights’ first home game in the Championship will be against Cornish Pirates on Saturday October 19.
Their Christmas fixture is a derby at Yorkshire Carnegie, while the first game of 2020 will be the trip to newly-relegated Newcastle.
Knights returned to pre-season training earlier this month – four months ahead of the start of the new league season.
They are scheduled to host National One newcomers Rams RFC in a pre-season friendly on August 31.