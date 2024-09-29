Doncaster Knights 14 Nottingham 30: Knights slump to surprise defeat at Castle Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Knights’ unexpected poor performance at Castle Park took players, coaches and supporters by surprise and probably Nottingham as well.

Naturally, a club with Doncaster’s ambitions and with such a decent squad will hope that this defeat is a momentary reverse.

A rapid improvement is required because this Saturday they face Champions Ealing Trailfinders (away), arguably the toughest game of the season.

Ealing have been in excellent form, winning both their opening matches, in which they have scored 13 tries, and Doncaster, who enjoyed plenty of ball and territory against Nottingham, will lose again if they fail to take their scoring opportunities.

Doncaster Knights' head coach Joe Ford. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Knights when they were composed did score two tries by number eight Morgan Strong, smashing his way over from a scrum, and then in the second half by full back Jordan Olowofela, who completed a fluent move involving scrum half Alex Dolly and fly half Morgan Bunting who should keep his place at Ealing now that the first-choice number 10, Russell Bennett, will miss some games because of injury.

Considering that Nottingham were twice reduced to 14 men following yellow cards it was baffling why Doncaster failed to exploit this benefit.

However, Nottingham’s defence was solid throughout. Their tackling was sharp and effective, preventing the Knights forwards breaking through.

A positive start to the second half put Doncaster ahead by 14-8 but, after Nottingham’s second try (14-13), the game changed following an interception try by Archers’ winger Harry Graham, sprinting the length of the pitch to score.

Seconds earlier, Doncaster’s pack had created an opportunity on Nottingham’s line and the Knights seemed about to score when Graham grabbed the ball and set off.

Nottingham were now 18-14 in front, and their control was twice extended as they scored additional tries on 63 and 75 minutes by second row Tom Manz and Graham again.

So, with the challenge of Ealing this Saturday, this loss at home is a timely reminder that the Championship is an extremely tough league, one in which chances must be taken as Doncaster’s captain and second row, Ben Murphy, acknowledged.

He said: “We are very disappointed because we have aspirations to go far. We spent so much time on their 5m line but couldn’t convert and as forwards we need to look at that.”

Doncaster Knights: Olowofela, Rokoduguni, Kerr (Wacokecoke 58), Edwards, Holden, Bunting (Fox 68), Dolly, Davidson (Turner 67), Roberts (Davies 57), Mulipola (Jones 16), Murphy, Smith, Smeaton (Ramasibana 57), Tait (Green 57), Strong.

Nottingham: Olowofela, Williams, Myall, Christian-Goss,Graham, Parks (Arden 59), Yarnell (Venner 54), Van der Flier (Owen 50), Clayton (Dickinson 50), Richardson (Loman 50), Ferreira, Manz (Shine 69), Vereti, Ilione, Cherry (Roper 75).

Referee: Andy Wigley