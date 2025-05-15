Doncaster junior football team clinch tournament success to win spot at national final

Barnby Dun Colts Under-9s receive their trophy from former Arsenal and England man Paul Merson.

A junior football team from Doncaster is celebrating after coming out on top in a tournament that saw more than 50 teams take part.

Billed as the biggest youth football festival of its kind in the country, ESF 2025 saw multiple tournaments take place for junior sides at four holiday resort locations across England and Scotland. Barnby Dun Colts under-9s took part in the Skegness edition, with 55 teams all competing to become champions.

Thankfully, the Doncaster youngsters showed their skill and determination and were crowned top dogs - and perhaps even more impressively, they did it by going unbeaten across the entire tournament. They were awarded the trophy by former England and Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson.

The Colts have now secured a place at the ESF Champions of Champions Finals Day at the prestigious St George’s Park in Burton-on-Trent - the home of the England national team - in June.

Barnby Dun's winning squad in full: Brody Bagshaw, Max Charlesworth, Enzo Cotterhill, Aiden Harrington, Reuben Root (captain), Jack Rowledge, Rory Shields, Arlo Stutting, Mason Summerfield.