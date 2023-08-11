Eighteen-year-old Josh was part of the boys team who finished second behind Ireland, but the performance of the girls squad meant England were crowned overall champions at Rotherham’s Lindrick Golf Club.

Ireland ended Engand Boys’ six-year winning streak in the event with a 7-5 triumph on the final day on Thursday.

But an 8-1 win for England Girls saw the host nation win 13-8 overall and lift the trophy.

England won the Girls' & Boys' Home Internationals at Lindrick Golf Club.

Stephen Burnett from England Golf, the governing body for amateur golf in England, said: “It was a great battle in the morning to be level but Ireland got points in the singles early on and despite us coming back at them at the end, it wasn’t quite enough to secure the Boys’ Home Internationals trophy.

"That said, it was another awesome week for the boys who played some great golf.”

Talented amateur Josh, from Kirk Bramwith, won his foursomes match with Kris Kim against Ireland but lost in the singles.

Josh, who represents Doncaster Golf Club, and Kris also beat Wales in the foursomes with Josh winning his singles match against Scotland.

Elsewhere, Jack Whaley and Lucas Martin helped Yorkshire qualify for the England Golf Men’s Counties final in the northern qualifying event this week.

Jack, from Conisbrough, and Lucas, from Sprotbrough, finished second and third respectively with scores of five and four under par over 36 holes at the Isle of Man’s Comis Hotel & Golf Resort.