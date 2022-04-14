Doncaster finish mid-table after 'challenging season' in Vitality Conference North
Doncaster Hockey Club’s ladies finished sixth in Vitality Women's Conference North.
They won seven and drew two of their 18 league fixtures.
Head coach Paul Hammet said: “This season has been up and down for many reasons, including our league being one of the tightest divisions.
"Despite the challenges faced this season it has been great to coach this group of human beings.
"They bring their unique sense of humour and crazy stories but a strong and gritty desire to represent DHC. It has been a pleasure.”
Pictured above, Back (l-r): Neal Deakin (assistant coach), Paul Hamnett (head coach), Christy Martin, Hannah Foy, Charlotte Dodds, Hannah Rockliff (captain), Ellie O’Neill, Sarah Thorpe, Natalie Bate, Rebekah Woods, Adrian O’Neill (manager). Front (l-r): Bea Robson, Abby O’Neill, Malena Balduzzi, Rosie Forster, Jay Noddle, Becca Hutson, Frankie Davidson.