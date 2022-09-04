Doncaster finish fourth despite big win over London Skolars

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Wales Crusaders’ defeat the night before meant that the Dons could pip them for third spot were they to win by 51 points or more.

A tough ask but not an impossible one given that Skolars had lost 60-6 away to seventh-placed Oldham last month.

But one they never looked like achieving in a below-par first half showing.

Jason Tali makes good ground against London Skolars. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

They turned on the style, however, in the second half, scoring 46 points without reply only to fail to reach their target by just three points.

The Dons’ task was made much harder when winger Leighton Ball won the race to a grubber kick over the line to give Skolars an early 4-0 lead.

The visitors went close again before second-rower Leon Ruan touched down for a ninth-minute try converted by scrum-half Connor Robinson.

Loose-forward Matt Ross touched down from another kick which should have been cleared, and which Phil Lyon converted to give his side a 10-6 lead going into the second quarter.

When Anthony Fox used his considerable bulk to crash over for a second converted try the Dons trailed 16-6.

Centre Jason Tali forced his way over from close range just short of the half hour for a try converted try only for Skolars to regain their ten-point advantage on 34 minutes when the lively Lyon touched down from a rebounded kick.

Veteran full-back Misi Taulapapa touched down for a well-worked converted try after combining with Tali.

Stand-off Ben Johnston, who had hardly featured at that stage, put skipper Sam Smeaton over following a long run, which Robinson converted to earn his side a two-point interval lead.

That’s the way it stayed until the 53rd minute when winger Travis Corion touched down out wide. Robinson again added the extras as he did following Johnston’s individual try a couple of minutes later, to give his side a 14-point lead.

Hooker Greg Burns touched down for a superb try on 62 minutes after some sparkling handling.The one-way traffic continued with the impressive Tali creating the chance for Aaron Ollett-Hobson to score an eight converted try.

Smeaton, winger Jack Sanderson and Ross Whitmore went over for converted tries in quick succession to make it 66-22

When Johnston touched down a couple of minutes from time third place looked to be within the Dons’ grasp but it was not to be.