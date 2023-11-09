Doncaster Squash Club extended their lead at the top of the Yorkshire Premier League with victory over Harrogate.

The league leaders were up against fourth-placed Harrogate on Wednesday night.

Early on, Doncaster’s England star Asia Harris beat John Simpson in a tough three-setter while Gabriel Cox won a gruelling five-game affair for Harrogate on the adjacent court to level the match.

Lewis Doughty and Joel Arscott were up next for hosts Doncaster and they both won in handsome style to bag the five bonus points.

Stuart MacGregor clawed back three consolation points for Harrogate by conquering trick shot king Will Salter in four at top string.

That 17-6 victory stretched Doncaster's lead at the top to 10 points as Dunnington went down 16-8 at 2022 champions Queens.

Second-bottom Woodfield went down 15-7 at Pontefract 2.

At fifth string, former club champion Jack Cooper made a trimphant return after leaving Pontefract for college in the US many years ago.

He toppled Woodfield's last-minute stand-in Mike Tomlinson with minimal fuss. Ponte's Joe Royle was also rapid in beating Polly Clark.

But back came Woodfield, with Egyptian Adam El Shazly beating youngster Chester Dockray and Jamie Carmichael profiting from Connor Sheen's ankle injury.

That levelled matters heading into the top string tete-a-tete between New Zealand's Mason Smales and Egypt's Mohamed Elshamy. Smales took it in straight games to lift Ponte 2 to seventh place.