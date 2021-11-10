Doncaster Eagles lose unbeaten record in NBL Division Two

Rob Marsden

Eagles went down 92-81 which moved their record onto 4-1 from five games.

They are one of four teams tied at the top on eight points along with Manchester Magic, Team Birmingham Elite and Northamptonshire who have played one game less than their rivals.

Eagles lacked the required intensity early on and trailed 58-41 at half time. A timeout helped the home side cut the lead to eight but Northamptonshire put together a strong run to go 15 ahead and go onto claim victory.

Eagles, who were without Mathew Martin, Liam Knapp and Robin Hewson, were led by Robert Marsden with 30 points.