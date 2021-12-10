Doncaster Eagles' junior programme boosted by Freemasons donation
Doncaster Eagles say a generous donation by the Doncaster Freemasons has been a ‘lifeline’ for their popular junior programme during the pandemic.
The club’s Mini Eagles section, which caters for approximately 500 youngsters every week, recently received £982 from the Magdalen Chapter of the Doncaster Freemasons, via West Riding Masonic Charities Ltd.
Eagles head coach Bob Martin said: “The funding will be used to provide training equipment, training tops and much-needed other equipment for the young Eagles.
"We are extremely grateful to the Masons. Their help during this very challenging time has really been a lifeline.
"The Eagles coaching staff work with hundreds of young players every week so we’d like to thank the Freemasons for their very generous support. It’s much appreciated.”
Eagles’ under-16s team are currently undefeated and top of the league.
For more information about Mini Eagles visit eaglehoops.co.uk.