Doncaster Eagles' junior programme boosted by Freemasons donation

Doncaster Eagles' Mini Eagles programme caters for hundreds of youngsters.

The club’s Mini Eagles section, which caters for approximately 500 youngsters every week, recently received £982 from the Magdalen Chapter of the Doncaster Freemasons, via West Riding Masonic Charities Ltd.

Eagles head coach Bob Martin said: “The funding will be used to provide training equipment, training tops and much-needed other equipment for the young Eagles.

"We are extremely grateful to the Masons. Their help during this very challenging time has really been a lifeline.

"The Eagles coaching staff work with hundreds of young players every week so we’d like to thank the Freemasons for their very generous support. It’s much appreciated.”

Eagles’ under-16s team are currently undefeated and top of the league.