Doncaster Eagles go top of NBL Division Two

Oliver Hylands

Eagles’ 93-60 victory moved their unbeaten record onto four wins from four games.

Manchester Magic, Northamptonshire Titans and Team Birmingham Elite are all two points behind Doncaster in the early standings.

Eagles held a 10-point advantage at half time against struggling Nottingham but came out firing after the break and never looked back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four players reached double figures with Oliver Hylands leading the way with 32.