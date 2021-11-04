Doncaster Eagles go top of NBL Division Two
Doncaster Eagles took over at the top of NBL Division Two following a comprehensive win over Nottingham Trent University Hoods.
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 5:00 am
Eagles’ 93-60 victory moved their unbeaten record onto four wins from four games.
Manchester Magic, Northamptonshire Titans and Team Birmingham Elite are all two points behind Doncaster in the early standings.
Eagles held a 10-point advantage at half time against struggling Nottingham but came out firing after the break and never looked back.
Four players reached double figures with Oliver Hylands leading the way with 32.
Eagles welcome Northamptonshire, who are unbeaten in their three games, to New College Doncaster on Saturday (4pm).