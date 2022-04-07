Doncaster Eagles are one more win away from national play-off final
Doncaster Eagles are through to the semi-finals of the NBL Division Two play-offs following a hard-fought 71-58 win at Sussex Bears.
By Paul Goodwin
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 6:00 am
Eagles will face Manchester Magic, who finished top of Division Two North, in the last four.
They led by just three points going into the final quarter of a nip and tuck contest against the Bears.
Doncaster’s play-off experience then showed as they managed to pull away for the win.
Robert Marsden led the scoring with 16 points, ably supported by Eddy Brownell (11), George Colwill (11), Mathew Martin (9) and Josh Metcalf (9).
Eagles, who finished third in the regular season, travel to Manchester on Saturday.