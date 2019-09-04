Doncaster Demons ready for new season but invite more women to try out rugby
Doncaster Demons are hopeful they can build on ‘good foundations’ for the new season which starts this weekend.
But the Castle Park club remain keen to get more women involved in rugby.
Demons team manager Gemma French said: “Last year was a struggle for the Demons, despite attracting a lot of new players.
“For most of them it was their first season but as the season progressed so did the team and it has hopefully set good foundations for this season.
“We were also let down by a couple of clubs pulling out of the league and cancelling fixtures which we were unable to replace.”
The Demons were boosted by England Roses playing two international fixtures at Castle Park last term.
French said: “We have seen more females get involved in rugby from these games. Not everyone was retained but they came and gave it a try.
“That's all we ask and with female sport generally now rightly gaining such prominence we hope to capitalise and recruit more players in the future.”
She added: “We have had a core of players come along to summer training and they have enjoyed every week but also worked hard on basics.
“We have had four new players already in the team. This has meant we have already met our own objective we set in the off season.
“However we are not going to stop there, as we will still encourage more women to get involved in rugby.”
The Demons start their season at home to Boston on Sunday.
New players are welcome to attend training which takes place at Castle Park on Wednesday evenings at 7pm.