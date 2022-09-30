Doncaster Demons in confident mood ahead of new season

The Castle Park club now have more than 35 players in their squad following several new arrivals over the summer.

Demons started their NC 2 North East campaign with a 15-5 win at West Yorkshire rivals Sandal at the weekend.

Under the leadership of head coach Dan Riley, the Demons have been in training since the end of June.

They also warmed up for the league campaign by finishing runners-up at the Scarborough 10s tournament in August.

New team captain Betty Huntington said: “We’ve had a productive pre-season and this, added with a positive mental attitude and support from a robust coaching and management structure, means we are in good form to have a successful season.

"As team captain I am very much looking forward to seeing the Demons reach the potential that I see in them.”

Last season’s club captain Jessie Pearson has departed for pastures new but she was promptly replaced by popular player Lucy Cappetta.

“We started with a great structured summer training and we have been leaning new skills on and off the pitch, which has built great confidence,” said Capetta.

“Through continuous marketing and word of mouth the Demons are seeing new players wanting to give rugby a try, so each week we are growing in numbers and this is brilliant.

“The ladies have worked hard during pre-season and we’re looking forward to seeing the results.”

Main sponsor Volker Rail are once again supporting the Demons and their backing this season will see the ladies sporting a brand new kit.

The Demons would like to thank Volker Rail and all of their other sponsors for their continued support.

The first home game of the season at Castle Park is against Scunthorpe this Sunday (2pm).