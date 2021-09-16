Doncaster Demons claim friendly win over Hemsworth

Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images

The first quarter of the game showed that the Demons were getting back into rugby after the long break and starting to make connections with the new players.

They managed to break Hemsworth’s structured defence and go through early with Shannon Breen touching down to open the scoring.

Having had a taste of the whitewash, the Demons worked the ball out wide and after evading four defenders and dancing along the touchline Kath Naylor got the second score.

A period of constant pressure from the visitors finally saw the home defence creek and Hemsworth crossed for their first try to reduce the deficit to 12-7.

The Demons were showing a little more experience and, after attacking from their own half, Sian Fenwick ran in out wide for an unconverted try to make it 17-7 at the break.

Hemsworth started the second half strongly but were denied a score by great defence from the Demons in the red zone.

But trying to exit the danger zone was tough as Hemsworth pushed for the score and that's exactly what they got. From a turnover they kept it tight and pushed forward to the line. They were soon over, bringing the score to 17-12.

Both teams battled out for a period to keep the scoreboard ticking over to 22-19.

With time running out and the gap now closing the Demons needed to step up. Using their experience and fitness they spotted the gaps and exploited these, showing good vision and threading passes to get the ball into space.