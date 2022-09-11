Doncaster defeat North Wales Crusaders in League One play-offs
Doncaster RLFC ran out 26-12 winners at North Wales Crusaders in the first stage of the Betfred League One play-offs.
The Dons finished the regular season in fourth spot – one place below the Crusaders.
But Richard Horne's men produced an impressive performance at the Eirias Stadium to set up a trip to Swinton Lions, who finished second, in the qualifying semi-final.
The winner of next weekend’s game will go through to the play-off final.
The loser will get another bite of the cherry and face the winner of the other semi-final between Crusaders and Rochdale Hornets.
Doncaster opened up a 20-0 half time lead in Wales courtesy of tries from Ben Johnston, Jason Tali (2) and Travis Corion.
Crusaders reduced the deficit to eight points in the second half but captain Sam Smeaton’s late try sealed victory for the Dons.
Tali’s brace took him to 99 tries in blue and gold and moved him to second on the club’s all-time try-scoring list.
Doncaster reached last season’s play-off final before losing to Workington Town.