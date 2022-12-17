Doncaster darts star Beau Greaves beaten on PDC World Championship debut
Doncaster’s Beau Greaves impressed as she made history at the PDC World Championship, but suffered defeat in her first-round match.
The 18-year-old former Doncaster College student, who won the WDF world championship in April, became the youngest woman to compete at the tournament, but was beaten 3-0 by Ireland's William O'Connor.
Greaves made checkouts of 120 and 122 in the match at London’s Alexandra Palace.
"Beau did absolutely brilliant," O'Connor told Sky Sports.
O'Connor will face Gabriel Clemens in the second round on Wednesday.
He added: "It was a great game of darts. I don't think 3-0 was a fair example of the game. It was so close, it was scary."
Greaves played darts in the Plough pub in Balby on Monday evenings as a child, having been introduced to the sport by her dad and brother Taylor, and went into the tournament on the back of an incredible 66-match winning streak.
She is currently ranked second on the women’s order of merit.
Former Doncaster College pupil Beau almost quit darts earlier this year after suffering from the movement disorder 'dartitis'.
She said: “I was just practising one night and I stuttered on a dart and didn't let it go.
"From then on, it just got worse and worse and worse. When I was going up to the oche, I was thinking, ‘'m going to completely miss the board’. I was terrified to even get on there.”
Thankfully she was able to get over the issue and has won 15 rankings titles on the World Darts Federation (WDF) tour this year, as well as a record eight consecutive tournaments on the PDC Women's Series.