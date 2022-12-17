Doncaster darts star Beau Greaves beaten on PDC World Championship debut

The 18-year-old former Doncaster College student, who won the WDF world championship in April, became the youngest woman to compete at the tournament, but was beaten 3-0 by Ireland's William O'Connor.

Greaves made checkouts of 120 and 122 in the match at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Beau did absolutely brilliant," O'Connor told Sky Sports.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: William O'Connor of Ireland and Beau Greaves of England shake hands after their First Round match against during Day Two of The Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

O'Connor will face Gabriel Clemens in the second round on Wednesday.

He added: "It was a great game of darts. I don't think 3-0 was a fair example of the game. It was so close, it was scary."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greaves played darts in the Plough pub in Balby on Monday evenings as a child, having been introduced to the sport by her dad and brother Taylor, and went into the tournament on the back of an incredible 66-match winning streak.

She is currently ranked second on the women’s order of merit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Doncaster College pupil Beau almost quit darts earlier this year after suffering from the movement disorder 'dartitis'.

She said: “I was just practising one night and I stuttered on a dart and didn't let it go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From then on, it just got worse and worse and worse. When I was going up to the oche, I was thinking, ‘'m going to completely miss the board’. I was terrified to even get on there.”