The 18-year-old, who played darts in the Plough pub in Balby on Monday evenings as a child, goes into the tournament on the back of an incredible 66-match winning streak.

She will play William O’Connor in the first round on Friday at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was late nights and it was a bit weird for a 10-year-old to be in a pub, but I absolutely loved it,” she told The Daily Mail.

Beau Greaves (photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images).

"I thought it was brilliant. It was such a good way to get into it and work my way up from there.

"I was the only girl playing in that league but I didn't care. I think the men got used to seeing me after about a year and everyone was always really nice to me - even if I beat them!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Doncaster College pupil Beau almost quit darts earlier this year after suffering from the movement disorder 'dartitis'.

Beau said: “I was just practising one night and I stuttered on a dart and didn't let it go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From then on, it just got worse and worse and worse. When I was going up to the oche, I was thinking, ‘'m going to completely miss the board’. I was terrified to even get on there.”

Thankfully she was able to get over the issue and has won 15 rankings titles on the World Darts Federation (WDF) tour this year, as well as a record eight consecutive tournaments on the PDC Women's Series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She secured her spot at London’s Alexandra Palace by beating women’s darts trailblazer Fallon Sherrock with an average score of 107.86.

Beau, who is one of three women in this year’s tournament, said: “It's a massive achievement for me to even get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"How many 18-year-old's can say they have played at Ally Pally? It's absolutely amazing.

“I have no fear. I'm not bothered about who I play. My dad always says to me, ‘They've got three darts and you've got three darts’.

Advertisement Hide Ad