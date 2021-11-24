Doncaster Dartes strike gold at Yorkshire Winter Championships

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Callum Broadhead stole the show by winning four golds in the upper age meeting at John Charles Centre for Sport in Leeds.

Broadhead topped the podium in 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 200m IM. He also won silver in the 100m breaststroke.

Kiera Binns won two gold medals in the lower age meeting at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Binns celebrated wins in the 100m freestyle and 400m IM, while also claiming silver medals in the 100m backstroke and 200m IM as well as bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

Jenson Owen also won gold in the 50m backstroke in Sheffield.