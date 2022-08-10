Doncaster cyclist finishes seventh in Commonwealth Games road race

The 23-year-old completed the gruelling 160km route in 3:28.47 – just tailing off after a sprint finish which saw Aaron Gate from New Zealand win gold in 3:28:29.
Turner was the second English athlete to cross the finish line behind Fred Wright who came home in fifth.
The Team Ineos rider turned professional this year after growing up competing in BMX, motocross and cyclocross.
Most Popular
-
1
Doncaster Rovers players ratings in humbling 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City
-
2
Recap as Doncaster Rovers crash out of Carabao Cup after Lincoln City thumping
-
3
What Gary McSheffrey said after Doncaster Rovers’ 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat
-
4
Doncaster Rovers: Why George Miller and Tommy Rowe missed Lincoln City clash
-
5
Why Doncaster Rovers boss isn’t looking too deep into injury situation as physio moves on
He also rode with the Doncaster Wheelers.
Connor Swift, from Thorne, finished the race in 49th position in a time of 3:37.08.