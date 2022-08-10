Doncaster cyclist finishes seventh in Commonwealth Games road race

Doncaster’s Ben Turner finished seventh in the men’s cycling road race at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

By Paul Goodwin
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 1:42 pm

The 23-year-old completed the gruelling 160km route in 3:28.47 – just tailing off after a sprint finish which saw Aaron Gate from New Zealand win gold in 3:28:29.

Turner was the second English athlete to cross the finish line behind Fred Wright who came home in fifth.

The Team Ineos rider turned professional this year after growing up competing in BMX, motocross and cyclocross.

Ben Turner. Photo: ERIC LALMAND/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

He also rode with the Doncaster Wheelers.

Connor Swift, from Thorne, finished the race in 49th position in a time of 3:37.08.

