Doncaster cyclist finishes seventh in Commonwealth Games road race

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old completed the gruelling 160km route in 3:28.47 – just tailing off after a sprint finish which saw Aaron Gate from New Zealand win gold in 3:28:29.

Turner was the second English athlete to cross the finish line behind Fred Wright who came home in fifth.

The Team Ineos rider turned professional this year after growing up competing in BMX, motocross and cyclocross.

Ben Turner. Photo: ERIC LALMAND/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also rode with the Doncaster Wheelers.