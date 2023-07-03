News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Doncaster cyclist Ben Turner represents Ineos Grenadiers in Tour de France

Doncaster cyclist Ben Turner has been included in the Ineos Grenadiers squad for the Tour de France.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

Turner, aged 24, is only in his second year as a professional with Ineos – road cycling’s superpower – but has been entrusted with one of the coveted eight spots in their team for cycling’s most prestigious race.

“It’s an absolute dream for me to start the Tour de France,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I remember going to watch the start as a kid in Yorkshire so to be here now is incredible. I never thought I’d pin a number on for this race.

INEOS Grenadiers' rider Ben Turner (photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP).INEOS Grenadiers' rider Ben Turner (photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP).
INEOS Grenadiers' rider Ben Turner (photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP).
Most Popular

“I’m so grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity.

"I’ve been working really hard and feel great, and I’m so thankful to the many people who helped me recover from the crash I had at the Dauphiné."

Turner’s chances of making the Tour, which began in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday, had been up in the air after he crashed at the Critérium du Dauphiné event in France last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “I really want to soak up my first Tour – experience every part of it and learn.

"Mostly I want to give everything I have to support my team-mates, and finish in Paris knowing I did my best.”

Turner represented Doncaster Wheelers as a child before moving to Belgium aged 17 to continue his progress in the sport.

The highlight of his career to date was a seventh-placed finish in the road race at last summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Turner was the second English athlete to cross the finish line behind Fred Wright, who came home in fifth.

Related topics:Tour de FranceDoncasterYorkshireSpain