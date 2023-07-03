Doncaster cyclist Ben Turner represents Ineos Grenadiers in Tour de France

Turner, aged 24, is only in his second year as a professional with Ineos – road cycling’s superpower – but has been entrusted with one of the coveted eight spots in their team for cycling’s most prestigious race.

“It’s an absolute dream for me to start the Tour de France,” he said.

"I remember going to watch the start as a kid in Yorkshire so to be here now is incredible. I never thought I’d pin a number on for this race.

INEOS Grenadiers' rider Ben Turner (photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP).

“I’m so grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity.

"I’ve been working really hard and feel great, and I’m so thankful to the many people who helped me recover from the crash I had at the Dauphiné."

Turner’s chances of making the Tour, which began in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday, had been up in the air after he crashed at the Critérium du Dauphiné event in France last month.

He added: “I really want to soak up my first Tour – experience every part of it and learn.

"Mostly I want to give everything I have to support my team-mates, and finish in Paris knowing I did my best.”

Turner represented Doncaster Wheelers as a child before moving to Belgium aged 17 to continue his progress in the sport.

The highlight of his career to date was a seventh-placed finish in the road race at last summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

