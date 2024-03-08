Doncaster clinch first-ever Yorkshire Premier League title with a game to spare

Doncaster's winning team (l-r) Lewis Doughty, Will Donnelly, Joel Arscott, Simon Herbert and Ed Walker.

Doncaster have been the dominant force all season in the country's leading regional team squash league, winning 14 of 17 matches under the leadership of manager David Cooke and captain Joel Arscott.

"This is a really important milestone for us," said Cooke. "It's been such a positive year with loads of new members, including kids and women, joining the club. We've created a bit of a buzz in the community and the club is a really lively place to be. This is the perfect season for us to win the Yorkshire Premier League. I want to thank all our volunteers and club pros for creating such an amazing environment."

The Hallamshire crowd were treated to a see-saw encounter, with both opening rubbers going to five games and a win for either side courtesy of Nick Hargreaves and Will Donnelly. Number three Lewis Doughty nudged Doncaster ahead with a rapid win over Adam Turner, only for the hosts to respond immediately with former world number one Nick Matthew taking care of skipper Arscott in three.

It all went down to the top-string tussle between Kiwi Temwa Chileshe and world number 55 Simon Herbert. It was Doncaster's Herbert who took it - and sealed the title once and for all - with a very hard-fought four-game triumph to give them a 16-9 win.