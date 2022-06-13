Doncaster City Half Marathon: Results round-up including top 20 finish for former Doncaster Rovers star

Almost 800 runners took part in the event – organised by Curly’s Athletes – as it returned for the first time since 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic.

The race started at the Dome and snaked through Bessacarr and Rossington via Great Yorkshire Way before returning and finishing back at the cycle track.

Jake Stephens, of Vegan Runners, was first to complete the 13.1-mile route in a superb time of 01:12:45.

The start of the 2022 Doncaster City Half Marathon. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

He was followed by Goole Viking Striders’ David McKinnon (01:13:12) and unattached runner Paul Lyons (01:13:48).

Della Hatfield (unattached) won the women’s race in 01:18:23 ahead of Ackworth Road Runners’ Sarah Hunter (01:20:59) and York Knavesmire’s Josie Rawes (01:23:57).

Lee Varley, who finished sixth in a time of 01:15:42, was the first Doncaster Athletic Club representative to cross the finish line.

Former Doncaster Rovers captain Andy Butler clocked 01:21:20 to finish 19th.

Former Doncaster Rovers defender Andy Butler finished in 19th place. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com