Doncaster boxing gym offers free taster sessions for city schoolchildren

Doncaster's most successful boxing gym is offering free taster sessions for schoolchildren in the city.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 18th May 2023, 12:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:45 BST

Staff at Stefy Bull’s Fitness and Circuit Centre in Conisbrough – which has produced the likes of world champion Terri Harper, Gavin McDonnell and Jason Cunningham – want to raise awareness of boxing’s benefits for physical and mental health.

They already run classes for schools in the Rotherham area but gym manager Dawn Bulcroft wants to roll more out locally.

She told The Free Press: “They are weekly sessions covering boxing, nutrition and general health and wellbeing but we also incorporate maths and English.

Woodlands warrior Jason Cunningham puts a Ridgewood School pupil through his paces. Photo: Louis JoWoodlands warrior Jason Cunningham puts a Ridgewood School pupil through his paces. Photo: Louis Jo
"It’s for absolutely everyone, whatever suits the school. They might want to reward kids for doing absolutely brilliant but it’s especially good for kids who need a bit of encouragement."

Former British and European champion Cunningham has been delivering the sessions.

He said: “I have got a passion for boxing and have always believed it does you more right than wrong, especially with discipline.”

Cunningham, who currently holds the WBO International super-bantamweight belt, put pupils from Ridgewood School in Scawsby through their paces at the gym on Wednesday.

Dawn said: “The students left really happy and the teachers told us they were really looking forward to the sessions and there was a buzz about them.

"We are just trying to give a little something back to the community.

"We like to think of ourselves as a bit of a hub and hopefully we can reach some more kids.”

Anyone interested in organising a session can contact Dawn on 07792 563862.

