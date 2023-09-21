Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former British, European and Commonwealth super-bantamweight champion Cunningham, who fell to his seventh career defeat against Liam Davies in July, wants to fight in his home city one last time.

The 33-year-old, from Woodlands, could fight in February or March and may contest another title, having also held the WBO and IBF International super-bantamweight belts during his 39-fight career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunningham was also crowned English featherweight champion in 2014 and won the Central Area super-bantamweight title four years later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Cunningham in action against Liam Davies. Photo: Queensberry

He said: "I have achieved everything bar a world title and that’s not going to happen now.

"I can happily walk away with no regrets. I never cut corners, the only thing missing from my mantelpiece is a world title but it wasn’t meant to be.

"It’s just a case of not going out to the Liam Davies defeat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunningham was stopped two minutes and 46 seconds into the first round of his British and European title showdown with bitter rival Davies.

A date and venue for his final fight is yet to be finalised.

Cunningham said: "I want it to be in Doncaster. It’s where it all started and it's where I’m from.

"Just one more night, then it will be done and dusted.”

Maxi Hughes, another Doncaster fighter, is known as the ‘Cinderella Man’ for his late-career bloom but underdog Cunningham enjoyed a similar rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He thought his time might have been up when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

But a chance to fight Gamal Yafai for the European title at short notice in 2021 proved to be a turning point in his career and sparked a seven-fight winning streak.

Cunningham said: "If that fight wouldn’t have taken place I probably wouldn’t have gone on to sign with Frank (Warren, Queensberry Promotions) and have these last few years.”

Cunningham will stay in the sport as a manager and trainer.

He is currently guiding the fledgling career of his stablemate, former national amateur champion Ellie Hellewell, who has won her first two professional fights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunningham is hoping to take a second fighter under his wing and is about to begin his trainers course.

He said: "I’m probably going to train, manage and fight on my last show.